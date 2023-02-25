Share:

A banking court has ordered the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan to appear before court on February 28 in prohibited funding case.

As per details, the banking court judge Rakhshanda Shaheen heard the prohibited funding case against Imran Khan and others.

The PTI chief Imran Khan’s legal team submitted the copy of IHC order to the banking court. His counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha said that IHC has ordered Imran Khan appear before banking court on February 28.

The hearing was also adjourned till February 28.

Earlier sources had said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided to arrest PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case.

A four-member team has been formed for the arrest, while a summary has been forwarded to the DG FIA for final approval.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.