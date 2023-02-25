Share:

SUKKUR-Divisional Commissioner of Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday directed the district administration Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to strictly observe the energy conservation policy of the government. He said that all the traders should be informed to adhere to the timing of commercial activities to avoid any legal action against any violators, adding that no leniency would be shown to anyone. He directed the administrative officers to take strict action against profiteering and hoarding in the city and regularly visit the market and bazaars to ensure the availability of edible commodities at government rates.