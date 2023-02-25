Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints and FG Polo registered victories in the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square matches here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday. Mir Huzaifa Ahmad steered Diamond Paints to a narrow 8-7½ over Master Paints in the first match of the day.

Mir Huzaifa was hero of the day for Diamond Paints as he played splendid polo and converted three tremendous goals, while Nico Roberts and Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace each and Chulo Corti struck one. Manuel Crispo fired in five goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Pelagio Balazaldi hit one goal each for Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage. Diamond Paints started the match with a field goal to take a 1-0 lead which couldn’t last long as Master Paints levelled the score at 1-1. Diamond Paints then converted a 40-yard penalty to get back a slight 2-1 lead by the end of the first chukker. Master Paints totally dominated the second chukker by firing in four back-to-back goals to get a healthy 5-2 lead.

Diamond Paints made a strong comeback in the third chukker as they hammered a hat-trick to equalize the score at 5-5. They continued to play well in fourth and last chukker and scored a hat-trick to earn a 8-5 lead. Master Paints bounced back with a brace to reduce the deficit to 7-8, but their efforts proved futile as Diamond Paints won the encounter by 8-7½. Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Raul Laplacette were the heroes of the day, who fired in four goals each in FG Polo’s impressive 9-6 win over DS Polo in the second match of the day.

Both Abbas and Laplacette displayed outstanding mallet and pony work and a contribution of four goals each while Ramiro Zavaleta hit the remaining one. For DS Polo, Hissam Ali Hyder hit a hat-trick while Javier Guerrero scored two goals and Bilal Haye one. Both the teams were off to a flying start as they converted goals one after another and finished the first chukker at 3-3. In the second chukker, FG Polo struck two goals against one by DS Polo to have a 5-4 lead.

The third chukker was identical to the second one, where FG Polo thrashed in two goals against one by DS Polo to stretch their lead to 7-5. In the fourth and last chukker, FG Polo banged in a brace against one by DS Polo to win the match by 9-6. Two important matches will be played today (Sunday).