Share:

On multiple occasions, the EU DisinfoLab has brought to light India’s affinity with spreading misinformation against Pakistan and China with hard proof. The international community went on to condemn this immoral act but still, it seems as though all this was not enough to pressure India into correcting its behaviour. Clearly a more effective strategy is needed, and our job now is to devise one that refuses to tolerate such tactics and involves international cooperation to enforce accountability measures.

The latest investigation report titled ‘Bad Sources’ exposed the ‘news agency’, Asian News International (ANI), as a sham. Using defunct media outlets like EP Today and EU Chronicles, the ANI advertises false information as news to millions of people in India and does so with such conviction that it fuels the already sour sentiments that the Indian state has propagated against Pakistan. What is worse is that this report was preceded by two other investigations that highlighted India’s ongoing strategy of defamation against its rivals. This means that in the last few years, we—including Pakistan, China as well as the international community—have been unable to apply enough pressure for the Indian government to cease its blatant attempts to drag other states down, and unfortunately so.

At this point, we should expect to be subjects of such deceptive strategies. Our government has done well in proving that India has created, and regularly uses, a framework designed to target Pakistan not only on a diplomatic level through spreading misinformation, but on a physical level as well. Atrocities being committed in IIOJK, cross-border firing, human rights violations and suppression of Muslim minorities in India have been issues that we have problematised too many times to count, and evidence of all this is out for everyone to see. And still, we find that no attempts to force India to slow down or reevaluate its strategies for the sake of its reputation have been made by the international community. This tepid response demands a new strategy to be devised; one that mobilises states into holding India accountability for such fraudulent activities.