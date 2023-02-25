LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Friday said that research was an important and effective tool to control dangerous diseases in the world. He was addressing as a chief guest in the 3rd Biennial Hybrid Conference under the auspices of Pakistan Urogynecologists Association (PUA) at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS). He directed to pay special attention to research in medical universities. He said that working together was needed to promote the department of urogynecology and special attention should be given to research for a healthy society. “It is very honorable and proud for me to work as a doctor and your colleague as I am not a politician or a bureaucrat, so the improvement of the medical profession is my first priority,” he said. He said that after delivery, blood and vitamins were deficient in women and 30 per cent of women with diabetes developed fistula after delivery. The minister said that the government was conducting grand operation against the enemies of humanity, quacks in the province.
Share:
Our Staff Reporter
February 25, 2023
Share: