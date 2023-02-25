Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Friday said that re­search was an important and effective tool to control dangerous diseases in the world. He was addressing as a chief guest in the 3rd Biennial Hybrid Con­ference under the auspices of Pakistan Urogynecologists Association (PUA) at the Services Institute of Medical Sci­ences (SIMS). He directed to pay spe­cial attention to research in medical universities. He said that working to­gether was needed to promote the de­partment of urogynecology and special attention should be given to research for a healthy society. “It is very hon­orable and proud for me to work as a doctor and your colleague as I am not a politician or a bureaucrat, so the im­provement of the medical profession is my first priority,” he said. He said that after delivery, blood and vitamins were deficient in women and 30 per cent of women with diabetes developed fistula after delivery. The minister said that the government was conducting grand operation against the enemies of hu­manity, quacks in the province.