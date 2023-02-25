Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday de-notified PTI Chairman Imran Khan from six National Assem­bly seats, which he had won in the by-polls.

The Commission, in its notification, mentioned that Imran Khan had been de-notified from his seats in NA-22 Mar­dan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-108, NA-118 Nankana and NA-239 Karachi. The electoral body had earli­er confirmed his victo­ry on seven seats that he grabbed in the by-polls.

It may be noted here that this notification was earlier withheld due to Imran’s alleged failure to submit the party’s fund­ing details to the Com­mission. After this de-no­tification from the six earlier seats, the PTI Chairman now holds the Kurram seat, for which he may take oath and join the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the top elec­toral body stopped the by-elections process on 27 seats of the National Assembly on the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders. The ECP suspended the de-notification of 32 PTI members of the Nation­al Assembly. According to electoral body, the by-polls on six constituen­cies of Rawalpindi along with National Assembly seats in Faisalabad, Khu­shab, Lahore, Multan, Wa­hari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Ra­him Yar Khan and Layyah, Mianwali, Bhakkar have also been postponed until further notice.