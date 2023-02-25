ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday de-notified PTI Chairman Imran Khan from six National Assembly seats, which he had won in the by-polls.
The Commission, in its notification, mentioned that Imran Khan had been de-notified from his seats in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-108, NA-118 Nankana and NA-239 Karachi. The electoral body had earlier confirmed his victory on seven seats that he grabbed in the by-polls.
It may be noted here that this notification was earlier withheld due to Imran’s alleged failure to submit the party’s funding details to the Commission. After this de-notification from the six earlier seats, the PTI Chairman now holds the Kurram seat, for which he may take oath and join the National Assembly.
Meanwhile, the top electoral body stopped the by-elections process on 27 seats of the National Assembly on the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders. The ECP suspended the de-notification of 32 PTI members of the National Assembly. According to electoral body, the by-polls on six constituencies of Rawalpindi along with National Assembly seats in Faisalabad, Khushab, Lahore, Multan, Wahari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and Layyah, Mianwali, Bhakkar have also been postponed until further notice.