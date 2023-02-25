Share:

It’s PSL season and fans across the country are glued to their screens every evening to watch their teams battle it out for this year’s trophy. The immensely successful T20 franchise is not unknown to interruptions, but this time around it is a disagreement with the provincial government of Punjab that has raised questions over the fate of the remaining games. On Friday, the PCB called an urgent meeting with the owners of all six franchises to apprise them about the demand of the Punjab government asking for an amount of Rs 450 million for providing security to the matches that will be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

As per reports, the Punjab government has submitted the bill of Rs 450 million in addition to the already-paid amount of Rs50 million for the same purpose as per past practice of the PCB. This time around however, the caretaker government setup is asking for more, arguing that a higher number of games are being played in the province, which adds to the cost over subsequent games in multiple cities. Lahore is the designated venue for the final, one qualifier and two eliminators with fans in the Punjab capital as well as Rawalpindi having already bought tickets for the games. Now, however, it is being reported that all the remaining games may be played in Karachi.

As per PCB officials, the Sindh government does not require the PCB to pay a share of the security costs, and only requires remuneration for catering to the security personnel (around Rs 30 million). While the PCB is willing to foot the catering bill in Punjab as well, it is reluctant to pay for the security, which they consider to be the responsibility of the local government.

This is also the first time that the provincial government has made such a request. If the PCB is required to pay for security, the financial burden will have to be managed by the franchise owners too, which makes Karachi the more feasible option. The PCB is right to argue that the PSL is a global brand and that the government should show more heart. It is the Punjab government’s obligation to its citizens to provide security, and conducting events like the PSL and bringing international cricket back to Pakistan is the PCB’s responsibility. No one is asking either party to do any additional favours. If the remaining games are held in Karachi, the only losers here will be the fans.