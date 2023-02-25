Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a petition in the Banking Court of Islamabad, seeking formation of a medical board of the Polyclinic or PIMS for medical checkup of Imran Khan.

The FIA in its plea said that a petition of Imran Khan for bail extension has been in pending with the banking court. “Imran Khan is getting an unfair advantage of the concession after he granted interim bail,” FIA stated.

“He is not cooperating with the FIA for investigation. He has an orthopedic problem but submitting medical report of the cancer hospital,” the investigation agency pleaded.

“Imran Khan is the head of Shaukat Khanum Hospital so as the hospital’s medical report has not been accepted as authentic,” according to the plea.

The FIA has pleaded for medical examination of Khan from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) or the Polyclinic. “His medical reports from PIMS or the Polyclinic can be considered fair,” FIA said.

The FIA has pleaded to the court for constitution of a medical board for Khan. The investigation agency has sought the court order for the formation of medical board submits its medical report of the PTI chief in the court after his examination.