LAHORE - The finals of the All Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournaments 2023 will be played today (Saturday) at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. In boys U-18 singles semifinals, Hamza Aasim beat Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-3 and Hamid Israr beat Huzaima Abdul Rehman 7-5, 6-1. In girls U-18 singles semifinals, Amna Ali Qayum beat Mahrukh Sajid 6-1, 6-1 and Sheeza Sajid beat Lalarukh Sajid 6-0, 6-2. In boys U-16 singles semifinals, Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills and student of coach Rashid Malik) beat Amir Mazari 6-1,6-2 while Hamza Roman (KPK) beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 6-2, 6-1.

Asad Zaman thanked Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman and coach Rashid Malik for their support and guidance that is helping excel at national and international level. In boys U-14 singles semifinals, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-1, 6-2 while Wapda’s Abubakar Talha beat Abdul Basit 6-3, 6-0. Zohaib Malik/Hamza Roman beat Haziq Asim/Hamza 4-2, 4-1 to qualify for the U-14 doubles final, where they will take on Abubakar Talha and Amir Mazari, who outplayed the pair of Haziq Arejo and Abdul Basit in the second semifinal. In boys U-12 singles semifinals, Shayan Afridi beat Junaid Khan 4-0, 4-0 while Razik Sultan beat Waqas Janas 4-1, 5-4(4). In boys U-12 doubles semifinals, Shayan Afridi/M Faizan beat Zayd Zaman/Safiullah 4-1, 4-0. In boys/ girls U-10 singles semifinals, Ibrahim Gill beat M Faizan 5-4(6), 4-2 while Salar Khan beat Shayan Afridi 4-0, 4-0.