QUETTA - Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Di­rector General (DG) Mujibur Rehman Qam­brani visited GDA Indus Hospital on Friday.

During the inspection of various depart­ments, he also reviewed the construction and repair works in the hospital and also met the patients and the medical staff and inquired about their problems.

On this occasion, Head of Campus Dr Af­tab Ahmed briefed the DG about the details of Indus Hospital and said that new doctors and medical staff have been appointed in the hospital to provide the best treatment facility to the people free of cost.

He said that improvements have been made in the laboratory, medicine and other fields, saying that the situation of manage­ment, construction, repair and sanitation including treatment has been improved.

Later, the DG also visited the GDA Model Beach Park and reviewed the ongoing devel­opment work there.

The DG directed to speed up the construc­tion work and complete it immediately.

He said that the Model Beach Park was an important public and recreational proj­ect of GDA, in view of the importance of providing all kinds of entertainment for young and old in the park.