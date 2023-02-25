Share:

Mardan - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali stated on Friday that education for women is essential for the country’s development and prosperity.

As a chief guest, he expressed these views while addressing the first convocation of Women University. Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin, Vice Chancellor of Women University Mardan, also presented the university’s overall performance report. A large number of faculty members, students, and parents of students took part in the first conviction.

The Governor presented gold medals to 50 female students who had achieved outstanding academic positions in their studies. He also awarded master’s and bachelor’s degrees to 500 female students. The governor also congratulated students, parents, university faculty, and administration on completing their education in a variety of fields.

In his address to the convocation, the Governor, who is also the chancellor of the public sector universities, stated that today a disabled girl received her degree, which he described as not only a heartfelt joy, but also a tribute to her educational spirit. He announced the hiring of three disabled girls who had recently graduated.

He contended that as chancellor, his true happiness is that students from universities graduate and are immediately employed. He also stated that universities should maintain close relationships with industry and provide research opportunities to students based on the needs of the domestic industry.

He congratulated the university administration faculty on Women’s University Mardan’s overall performance. He went on to say that Women University Mardan has undoubtedly demonstrated excellent academic performance in a short period.