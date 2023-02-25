ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday said that the government had decided to adopt a unique way to create public awareness against the crippling disease polio, with the help of truck art to stop virus transmission.
Addressing the launching ceremony of the anti-polio awareness drive using truck art, the minister said that the public service messages would be printed in local languages on trucks traveling on routes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan to educate the population.
He said that truck art was a unique and deep-rooted part of Pakistan’s cultural heritage, which “will be now used for a cause to eradicate polio through educating people in high-risk areas.”
He said that various attractive and persuasive messages about polio and the importance of vaccination would be printed on trucks in the local languages spoken in four provinces for a clear understanding of the general public.