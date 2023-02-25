Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordina­tion, Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday said that the government had decided to adopt a unique way to create public awareness against the crippling dis­ease polio, with the help of truck art to stop virus transmission.

Addressing the launching ceremo­ny of the anti-polio awareness drive using truck art, the minister said that the public service messages would be printed in local languages on trucks traveling on routes of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan to educate the population.

He said that truck art was a unique and deep-rooted part of Pakistan’s cultural heritage, which “will be now used for a cause to eradicate polio through educating people in high-risk areas.”

He said that various attractive and persuasive messages about po­lio and the importance of vaccina­tion would be printed on trucks in the local languages spoken in four provinces for a clear understanding of the general public.