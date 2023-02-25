Share:

BOLSTERING FOREIGN RESERVES.

ISLAMABAD - Amid a shortage of the greenback in the country, the government has come up with a plan to bolster coun­try’s foreign currency reserves and asked the pilgrims to submit fees and other charges for upcoming Hajj 2023 in US dollars and get a substantial dis­count on the expenses.

According to the Hajj 2023 Policy prepared by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will have an option to choose the currency in which they want to pay charges for the annual holy pilgrimage.

The policy suggests those who de­posit their fees in the US currency will be able to avail a special discount on fees and other obligatory expenses.

According to the sources, the min­istry has decided to recommend the federal government allocate 25 per­cent quota of Pakistani hajj pilgrims to such persons who pay in US dol­lars instead of Pakistani rupees. It is to mention here that the acceptable currency that is legal tender in Saudi Arabia is the Saudi Riyal. Per Friday’s exchange rates, a single Saudi Riyal cost Rs. 69.90. The government is likely to put the names of people in balloting of those who would deposit Hajj fee in Pakistani rupee. Further, 50 percent quota has been allocated for those pilgrims applying via private Hajj schemes.

PUBLIC HARDSHIPS DUE TO PTI REGIME: UZMA BUKHARI

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Friday high­lighted that Pakistan TehreekInsaf (PTI) regime was responsible for the situation when common man was fac­ing numerous challenges whereas the incumbent government was making efforts to provide facilities through different schemes.

Talking to a private news channel, she said, Imran Khan could not handle the economic as well as international issues, adding that the people were facing troubles due to the weak poli­cies of Imran’s regime.

She said that the agreement made by the PTI leaders with IMF should be made public. We are paying the cost of Imran’s policy made during the PTI government, she added.

To a question about the politics of the PTI chairman, she said Imran Khan is a politician without any po­litical ideology. She said that Imran’s party had become unpopular due to its weak vision. The PTI chief is strug­gling for personal interests in the country, she added.

To a question, Uzma Bukhari said that his party was not interested in taking revenge from the PTI chair­man who registered false cases against the PML-N. Many of the PML-N leaders suffered a lot due to political victimization started by the PTI regime, she added.