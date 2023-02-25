Share:

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Humans Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi on Friday said the government would establish a public sector science and information technology university at Parachinar in Kurram tribal district to provide quality higher education to the students at their doorstep.

Sajid Hussain Turi expressed these views during a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Higher Education Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser, at the civil secretariat here.

He said the establishment of the university was the need of the hour as it would save time and money for a large number of students of Kurram district.

The minister said land was available for the construction of the university which would take time; therefore it should be opened at Parachinar at existing buildings.

He said the government was promoting technical education and planned to send about one million skilled Pakistanis to different countries for employment.