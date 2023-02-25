Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) would set up a Facilitation Centre for the mentorship of Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme beneficiaries of the capital and its surrounding areas. This was said by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI, during an interaction with Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, during cheque distribution ceremony of Prime Minister’s Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme held at PM House.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that youth is the future of Pakistan and is blessed with a lot of potential and talent. He said that it is very important to focus on youth development and empower them so that our youngsters could utilize their talent and abilities for making Pakistan a strong economy of the region. He appreciated the government for launching several initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program including the Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme to empower the youth of urban and rural areas. He said that ICCI would mentor the beneficiaries of this program to enable them to start their own businesses and play an effective role in the economic development of the country.

ICCI has already signed an MoU with PM’s Youth Program to cooperate in mentorship and support of its beneficiaries to help them start their own businesses. PM’s Youth Program is scheduled to disburse Rs.30 billion among about 40,000 young entrepreneurs till June 2023. Half of these will be the business loans for small and medium enterprises. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had distributed cheques among the successful applicants of PMYP.