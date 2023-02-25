Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan came hard on the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz for launching a scathing attack against judges of the Supreme Court amid hearing of suo motu case regarding delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.

The PTI chief issued comment after Maryam Nawaz poured scorns on two serving judges of the top court during the workers’ convention in Sargodha and ruling parties raised objection against the same judges over their inclusion in the nine-member bench hearing the suo motu case.

The case was taken up by the apex court as things took new turn after President Arif Alvi announced a date for elections in both provinces after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and governors stayed away from taking a decision, with the matter pending in high courts.

In a series of tweets, Imran Khan recalled the PDM leadership had been dared the PTI to dissolve the provincial assemblies for fresh elections.

‘PDM leadership seen challenging us to dissolve KP & Punjab assemblies if we want elections! Now, when confronted, they are petrified of elections knowing they will be decimated,” he wrote, adding that they were maligning the SC judges and ready to violate the Constitution to avoid elections.

“Shameless & calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM & spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only - to run away from elections even by violating Constitution,” reads the tweet.

He said the PDM leaders were damaging the Federation with such moves to ensure that “law of jungle prevails in Pakistan”.