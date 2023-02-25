Share:

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has said that K-Electric purchases electricity at discounted prices from government and raises the cost to consumers.

According to a Nepra report, K-Electric purchased electricity for Rs18 per unit and set the consumer price at Rs35 per unit in order to burden customers further.

The report further said that K-Electric's contract with Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) was terminated in 2015, however K-Electric continues to consume 1,000 megawatts of electricity on daily basis.