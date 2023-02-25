Share:

Peshawar - Kormang Bridge which connects 0.1 million people of three union councils of Shangla district is still awaiting reconstruction after its destruction on October 8, 2005 earthquake.

It’s been around 18 years since this bridge was destroyed in the earthquake of 2005, and despite the release of funds and work started on this important connectivity source, the bridge was in dilapidated condition posing threat to people crossing the bridge, said Ashfaq Ahmad, a former member of union council.

He said funds were released for the reconstruction of this bridge in 2008, however when work on ERRA projects was closed, the project could not be completed. The former PTI government took charge of completing this project and restarted work on Kormang Bridge, Ranyal Bridge, and Mian Killay Road but still, these projects were not completed, creating multiple problems for the locals in reaching their destinations.

On the recommendation of former Labour Minister KP, Shaukat Yousafzai, funds amounting to Rs40.5 million were released for Kormang Bridge but the project still remained undone.

Ashfaq said local people were facing hardship due to the matter and were forced to cross the bridge on foot. He said school children; especially the patients were facing trouble in crossing the bridge as the bridge could not support the load of vehicles.

The locals have demanded of the Advisor to PM, Amir Muqam and MNA Dr Ibad to take special interest in the reconstruction of the bridge to provide much-needed relief to the local people.