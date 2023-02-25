KHANEWAL - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Mr Ameer Bhatti has sought help from senior lawyers to train junior lawyers and to stamp out the rampant practice of observing strikes in district courts. Justice Mr Ameer Bhatti said while his visit to District Bar Khanewal to attend oath taking ceremony.
He was welcomed by District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Muhammad Amir Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu, Additional District and Sessions Judges, District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq.
The LHC CJ in his address at District Bar oath taking ceremony said, “My heart beats for the honour of the black coat; I am grateful to the bar for inviting me to the District Bar ceremony. Bench and Bar are two wheels of a vehicle. Efforts are being made to establish banking courts at district level,” adding that establishing banking courts will provide convenience to clients and lawyers at their doorsteps. Young lawyers should take guidance for cases from seniors. It was the first visit of any chief justice of Lahore high court to Khanewal Bar.
Later on, the CJ inaugurated the finished projects in District Judicial Complex and planted a sapling. D&SJ Sardar Muhammad Khan, DC Wasim Hamid Sindhu, President Bar Aziz Khan Panian also participated in the inaugural ceremony.