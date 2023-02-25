Share:

KHANEWAL - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Jus­tice (CJ) Mr Ameer Bhatti has sought help from senior lawyers to train junior lawyers and to stamp out the rampant practice of observing strikes in district courts. Justice Mr Ameer Bhatti said while his visit to District Bar Khanewal to attend oath taking ceremony.

He was welcomed by District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Muhammad Amir Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu, Addi­tional District and Sessions Judges, District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq.

The LHC CJ in his ad­dress at District Bar oath taking ceremony said, “My heart beats for the honour of the black coat; I am grate­ful to the bar for invit­ing me to the District Bar ceremony. Bench and Bar are two wheels of a vehicle. Efforts are being made to estab­lish banking courts at district level,” adding that establishing bank­ing courts will provide convenience to clients and lawyers at their doorsteps. Young law­yers should take guid­ance for cases from seniors. It was the first visit of any chief justice of Lahore high court to Khanewal Bar.

Later on, the CJ in­augurated the finished projects in District Judicial Complex and planted a sapling. D&SJ Sardar Muhammad Khan, DC Wasim Hamid Sindhu, President Bar Aziz Khan Panian also participated in the in­augural ceremony.