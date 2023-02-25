Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Judge Ghulam Qadir Tanio of the First Additional Sessions and Model Criminal Court sentenced an accused to death and life imprisonment after the kidnap and rape case of a teenage girl filed against him was proved. He was also fined of Rs200,000 in the case. According to the case, accused Sajad had kidnapped the girl, Seema, aged 14 years, raped and then killed her. The case was registered at Women Police Station in 2021. In view of the statements and evidences, the accused was sentenced to death under Section 364-A and life imprisonment under Section 376.