QUETTA - After staging three consecutive days sit-in outside the Red Zone of Quet­ta, the Murree Ittehad on Friday an­nounced to call off their protest.

Chairman Marri Ittehad Jhangir Marri announcing to end of the sit-in said the recovered missing family members of Khan Mohammad Marri will be presented before the magis­trate. After recording the statement in front of the magistrate, they will be brought before the media.

Khan Muhammad Marri’s wife claims that one of the two dead bod­ies is not her son for whom DNA may be carried out. Expressing gratitude to the Inspector General of Balo­chistan Police, he said IGP Abdul Khaliq Sheikh has played his role.