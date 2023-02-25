MULTAN - The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered Rs887.7 million from 64,231 permanent defaulters during current fiscal year 2022-23.
The operation against running and dead defaulters was underway without any discrimination across the region under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. The electricity connections of defaulters were being disconnected over non-payment of pending dues. Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad said that Rs231 million were collected from 18,266 permanent defaulters in Multan circle. Rs82 million from 6,603 dead defaulters in n DG Khan, Rs70 million were recovered from 4,025 dead defaulters in Vehari