MULTAN - The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered Rs887.7 mil­lion from 64,231 permanent defaulters during current fiscal year 2022-23.

The operation against running and dead defaulters was underway without any discrimination across the region under the directions of CEO MEPCO En­gineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. The electricity connections of defaulters were being disconnected over non-payment of pending dues. Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad said that Rs231 million were collected from 18,266 per­manent defaulters in Multan circle. Rs82 million from 6,603 dead defaulters in n DG Khan, Rs70 million were recovered from 4,025 dead defaulters in Vehari