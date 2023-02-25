Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Food & Irrigation Fazl Elahi has directed the concerned authorities to monitor all flour dealers in the province to ensure the judicious distribution of subsidised flour in all circumstances.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on the distribution of subsidised flour. The meeting was attended by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise & Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Manzoor Afridi, and the Minister for Environment & Climate Change, Bakht Nawaz Khan, as well as the Additional Secretary Food Department, Director Food, and Director (Operations) Food Safety & Halal Food Authority, as well as other high officials.

During the meeting, the authorities provided a detailed briefing on the distribution of subsidised flour in all districts in proportion to population and annual stock. While monitoring the distribution of subsidised flour, the provincial minister for Food warned that anyone found to be involved in irregularities would face harsh legal consequences. He stated that the provincial government is spending Rs.32 billion for the first time in the province’s history to provide relief to the marginalised people in the form of subsidised flour.

On this occasion, Manzoor Afridi, the Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, and Taxation, emphasised the importance of the judicious distribution of subsidised flour in Tehsil Tirah, district Khyber, in proportion to its population.

In their briefing, the concerned authorities assured that the distribution of subsidised flour would begin soon in Tehsil Tirah. He stated that all available resources are being used to provide relief to the people.