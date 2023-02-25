Share:

KHYBER - A referral ambulance service was launched at the Rural Health Centre (RHC), Ali Masjid, subdivision Jamrud.

In this regard, a simple moot was held, which was attended by former Member Provincial Assembly Bilawal Afridi, District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor, Tehsil Chairman Said Nawab Afridi, Emergency Officer Baryal Mukhtyar, scores of tribal elders, Rescue 1122 workers, and civil society members.

The chief guest cut the ribbon to formally open the facility and offered prayers for its success; later, he inspected and was briefed on the wellequipped ambulance service.

Speaking on the occasion, the ex-parliamentarian stated that the remote areas of Khyber lacked basic facilities and that the availability of such services was a blessing for the residents. He stated that efforts would be made to gain access to facilities enjoyed by citizens in other parts of the country. The district head of Rescue 1122 stated that the patients on the genuine doctor’s referral slip will be transferred to any hospital within the district or Peshawar.