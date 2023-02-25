Share:

KARACHI-DIG SSU Maqsood Memon called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Friday.

In the meeting, the law and order situation in the city, the security plan formulated for PSL, its effective implementation, the role of the police in the rehabilitation of the flood victims and other issues of mutual interest were discussed. The Governor said that the terrorists wanted to disrupt the peace of Karachi, and the attack on the Karachi Police Office had a link to this chain. Tessori said that the Rangers and the police bravely thwarted this heinous conspiracy.

Governor reaffirmed the govt’s resolve to continue fight against terrorism till the achievement of enduring peace and stability in the country.

He said that the martyrs of the incident were heroes of the nation. The Governor of Sindh said that the entire nation was united against terrorists. He further said that the services of the police for the rehabilitation of the flood victims were commendable.

Governor directs MD KWSB to improve supply of drinking water

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday directed the Managing Director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to improve the supply of drinking water to the citizen of Karachi. He issued these directives to MD Water Board Syed Sallahudin, who called on him at the Governor House.

They also discussed the situation of water supply, change of damaged pipelines, line losses and breakthrough in K-IV project.

The Governor said that KWSB was significant for the people of the city. He said that measures should be taken to overcome the shortage of water in various areas of the city. He said that K-IV was an important project and it should be completed as soon as possible. He also directed to improve the drainage system.

JUI-F Sindh president meets Tessori

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Sindh Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Friday.

In the meeting, the political situation of the province, rehabilitation measures of the flood victims and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The Governor said that all stakeholders of Sindh province could make Sindh prosperous together. He said that he was on a mission to connect hearts, and in this regard, he did not care about any criticism and would continue to consult with everyone.

Tessori further said that he wanted to do such a work through which he could get into people’s hearts.

Mr Soomro said that the Sindh Governor’s consultation with the stakeholders would help in solving the problems of the province.

New Emergency and Exercise Tolerance Test Depart inaugurated

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that due to rising inflation in the society, medical facilities are becoming far away from the reach of the common man, while it is becoming difficult for the people to get various heart disease tests conducted.

In such a situation, the establishment of a complete department in this regard is a good initiative. The Governor Sindh further said that Korangi adminstratin deserves congratulations for starting this important facility in relation to heart diseases. He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the New Emergency and Exercise Tolerance Test Department at Cardiac Emergency Center.

Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Hussain Khan, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman and Administrator Korangi Muhammad Sharif also participated in the ceremony.

The Governor Sindh said that the administrator Karachi and other district administrators are making great efforts to serve the the people as they are getting better basic facilities. Tessori said that the main cause of heart diseases is unbalanced lifestyle. Poor diet, lack of exercise are also major reasons for this. He further said that we need to change our lifestyle, especially to attract children and youth towards exercise and sports.

The Governor Sindh said that by promoting healthy activities, we can improve our district, and city, and the province can lead the country towards construction and development. The Governor Sindh requested the media to raise awareness among the people in this regard.