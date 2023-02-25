Share:

QUETTA - A man was killed over an old enmity in Dasht area of Quetta, police said on Fri­day. The police said that Haji Mian Khan Pirkani was shot dead allegedly by the armed men of his rival tribe at Degari Cross. The assailants manage to escape. The dead body was handed over to heirs after the completion of formalities.

MAN SHOT DEAD IN KHADKUCHA

Unknown armed men on Friday gunned down a man in Abe-Gul area of Khadkucha, the Levies officials said. Taj Mengal died instantly when armed men opened fire at him near Balochistan Ho­tel in Khadkucha area of Balochistan. Soon after the incident, Levies Force reached the site and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital. The cause of killing is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered and investi­gation has been initiated