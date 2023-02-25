Share:

FAISALABAD - An armed clash between two groups left a man dead and nine others injured in the limits of Garrh police on Friday. The po­lice said that two relatives in Chak No 547-GB quarreled with each other over some issues. The members of both families first exchanged hot words, lat­er started firing on each other. Consequently, Umar Daraz, 35, son of Sarfraz, received a bullet and died on the spot. Nine oth­ers including Muhammad Arif, Yasin, Naseer, Ahmed, Muneer, Fazal Abbas, Wali Muhammad, Siddi Ahmed, Malka, suffered bullet injuries. The injured were rushed to Rural Health Centre Kanjwani by a rescue team. The body was removed to hospital for autopsy.

The police have collected fo­rensic evidence from the crime scene and started legal action.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has taken notice of the crime and sought a detailed report from CPO Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi.