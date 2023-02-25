Share:

WASHINGTON - Pakistan abstained from vote on the Ukraine war as United Nations General As­sembly adopted a majori­ty resolution late Thursday afternoon on a resolution that underscores the need for peace ensuring the coun­try’s ‘sovereignty, indepen­dence, unity and territorial integrity.’

The vote, which came on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was 141 in favour to seven against, with 32 ab­stentions. Sponsored by more than 60 countries, it called on UN member states and inter­national organisations “to re­double support for diplomat­ic efforts” to achieve peace on those terms.

The resolution reiterates the General Assembly’s pre­vious demand that Russia “immediately, completely, and unconditionally with­draw all of its military forc­es” from Ukraine’s interna­tionally recognised borders. And it reaffirms that no ter­ritory acquired by the threat or use of force will be con­sidered legal.

In October 2022, 143 UNGA members had voted to condemn Russia’s annex­ation of Ukrainian territo­ries. Five countries, includ­ing Russia, voted against the resolution. Pakistan was among the 35 countries that had abstained.

Explaining his vote, Paki­stan’s UN Ambassador Mu­nir Akram voiced deep con­cern over the conflict in Ukraine which has caused immense human suffer­ing in Ukraine and massive damage to its infrastructure, economy and society.

In this regard, he called for de-escalation, renewed ne­gotiations and sustained di­alogue for a peaceful diplo­matic solution of the conflict.

“We acknowledge the con­siderable effort made by the co-sponsors (of the resolu­tion) to moderate the tone and language of the draft resolution,” the Pakistani envoy said. Pakistan, he said, fully supports the res­olution’s call for respect for the principle of sovereignty, sovereign equality and terri­torial integrity of States and non-acquisition of territory by the threat or use of force.