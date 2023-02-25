WASHINGTON - Pakistan abstained from vote on the Ukraine war as United Nations General Assembly adopted a majority resolution late Thursday afternoon on a resolution that underscores the need for peace ensuring the country’s ‘sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.’
The vote, which came on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was 141 in favour to seven against, with 32 abstentions. Sponsored by more than 60 countries, it called on UN member states and international organisations “to redouble support for diplomatic efforts” to achieve peace on those terms.
The resolution reiterates the General Assembly’s previous demand that Russia “immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces” from Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders. And it reaffirms that no territory acquired by the threat or use of force will be considered legal.
In October 2022, 143 UNGA members had voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories. Five countries, including Russia, voted against the resolution. Pakistan was among the 35 countries that had abstained.
Explaining his vote, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram voiced deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine which has caused immense human suffering in Ukraine and massive damage to its infrastructure, economy and society.
In this regard, he called for de-escalation, renewed negotiations and sustained dialogue for a peaceful diplomatic solution of the conflict.
“We acknowledge the considerable effort made by the co-sponsors (of the resolution) to moderate the tone and language of the draft resolution,” the Pakistani envoy said. Pakistan, he said, fully supports the resolution’s call for respect for the principle of sovereignty, sovereign equality and territorial integrity of States and non-acquisition of territory by the threat or use of force.