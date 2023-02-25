Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Urban Search and Res­cue (USAR) team of the Pakistan Army returned to the country after winning the hearts of the people of Turkiye on Friday. The res­cue team was recognized by the international and Turk­ish media for being the first to reach the earthquake victims in Turkiye and the last to leave. The 35-mem­ber team that reached Tur­kiye immediately after the earthquake returned on Friday morning after car­rying out successful rescue operations in the quake-hit areas of Turkiye. The USAR team searched a total of 91 sites while showing the es­sence of their professional skills in the rescue opera­tion at 39 locations. Some eight people, including small children, were saved alive by day and night ef­forts. Besides the solo operations, the team also recovered five other alive persons with the help of other rescue teams.