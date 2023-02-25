Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan Ambassa­dor Munir Akram’s reference about In­dia’s “illegal and forc­ible” annexation of Jammu and Kashmir during the UN Gener­al Assembly’s debate on Ukraine Thursday drew a response from an Indian representa­tive that led to a verbal exchange with a Paki­stani delegate. Indi­an representative Pra­stik Mathur termed the ambassador’s re­marks “mischievous provocations” as he repeated the claim that Jammu and Kash­mir was part of India. Also, he alleged, that Pakistan harbours ter­rorists with impunity.

In a sharp response, Pakistani delegate Jawad Ajmal said that the repetition by In­dia of a wrong posi­tion does not make it acceptable. “The focus of today’s debate is on people, and one of the inalienable rights of the people of the cri­sis, enshrined in the very first article of the Charter, is the right to self-determination,” he said.

The right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination has been recognized, and promised to them by the Security Coun­cil through its resolu­tions, Ajmal asserted, before highlighting In­dia’s efforts to prevent the exercise of this right through force and fraud.

India, the Pakistani delegate said, had imprisoned the en­tire Kashmiri leader­ship, illegally detained Kashmiri youth, exe­cuted young boys, vi­olently put down pro­tests and burned down entire neighbourhoods and villages.

Although India has also deployed close to 900,000 security forces to Jammu and Kashmir, making it the most militarized zone in the world, Ajmal said that such mea­sures only serve to in­tensify the struggle of the people of Jammu & Kashmir for their right to self-determination. Pakistan will contin­ue to expose Indian brutality and inform the international com­munity of Kashmiris’ plight, he added.