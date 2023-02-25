ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has received much needed $700 million from China that would build the country's foreign exchange reserves and might improve the local currency value against dollar.
"Funds $700 million have been received today by State Bank of Pakistan from China Development Bank," said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Twitter on Friday. Pakistan is eyeing to get re-financing of Chinese loans up to $2 billion by the end of February or the first week of March 2023. Two more commercial loans including $500 million and $800 million are expected to be re-financed making total financing at $2 billion from the friendly country. The government is also expecting to receive inflows from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates following the revival of loan programme of International Monetary Fund (IMF). The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $8,726.5 million as of 17-Feb-2023. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $3,258.5 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial bank are $5,468.0 million.