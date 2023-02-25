Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Uzbekistan have signed a billion dollar trade agreement to encourage the exchange of goods and services.

The eighth meeting of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Inter-governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation (IGC) was held in Tashkent on Friday. The meeting mainly focused on bilateral economic cooperation in various sectors including commerce and trade, banking, industries and production, investment, textile industry, energy, oil and natural resources, transportation and communication, agriculture and tourism and culture development.

The IGC meeting was co-chaired by Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade from the Republic of Uzbekistan, and by Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance and Revenue, from Pakistan.

The most important outcome of the IGC was the signing of the 1 billion dollar trade agreement, which will encourage the exchange of goods and services into a target and will also ease the process of trade.

Ishaq appreciated the deeper interests by the Uzbek side and strengthening the relationship and lauded progress already made in the field of transport, trade and welcomed Uzbek side to explore the areas in automobiles, information technology and natural minerals.

The parties emphasized the huge untapped potential in investment cooperation and bilateral trade. Furthermore, the IGC recognized the importance of closer collaboration in order to bring sustainable development through technology, innovation, and economic partnership. The IGC aims at increasing economic diversification, sustainable growth, building supply chain resilience, and a robust regulatory environment.

The Commission expressed satisfaction on the bilateral trade volume between the two countries and desired to enhance it further in the future. Moreover, Uzbekistan showed commitment for enhancing bilateral connectivity through diverse modes.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Special Adviser to Prime Minister, Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to Finance Minister, Zulfiqar Younus, Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Dr. Kazim Niaz, along with other ministry representatives from Pakistan. From the Uzbek side, the session was attended by Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, Hamraev Oybek Nematovich, Minister of Sport and Youth Policy, Chairman Chamber of Commerce of Uzbekistan, Ikramov Adham Ilhamovich.

Both the parties agreed to hold the ninth meeting of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Inter-governmental Commission next year in Pakistan.