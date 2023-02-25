Share:

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Friday said that the performance of the price control magistrates would be reviewed daily and strict action would be taken if rate lists of daily use items would not be displayed in shops and stalls in their respective jurisdiction. Presiding over a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner warned the price control magistrates for strict action over their poor performance in controlling profiteering across the district.