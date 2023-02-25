Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dis­carded 1,300 litres of ‘fabricated’ milk, here on Friday. PFA Director General (DG) Mudassir Riaz Malik said that a dairy safety team raided a unit in Khudi­yan and caught the milk adulteration mafia red-handed producing ‘fabricated’ milk and confiscated a suction pump, 10 plastic drums, two gas cylinders, a stove and other ingredients used for adul­teration. He said that the authority also confiscated a vehicle (LES-8167) that was being filled with impure milk at the time of the raid. He said that the author­ity took action due to finding a low level of fat and a lack of nutritional values in milk. He said that the harmful ingredi­ents were used to increase the thickness and sustain the fat level of milk. While hundreds of litres of fabricated milk were to be supplied to different milk shops and milkmen, he added. The PFA also lodged an FIR against three accused with the police station over adulteration and violations of the provincial food reg­ulations. He added that the food author­ity had been providing free milk testing facility to citizens and telling them about the quality of milk that was being used in their houses on a daily basis