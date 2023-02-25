Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association (PFOWA) yesterday donated assistance money for the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria President PFOWA Zunaira Asad while leading a delegation handed over the cheque of donation to Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci and Syrian ambassador Ramez Alraee, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

President of PFOWA expressed heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of lives and widescale devastation during the dreadful earthquake. She prayed for the departed souls and wished speedy recovery for the resilient brotherly people.

The donations made by PFOWA demonstrate solidarity and support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the fraternal people of Turkiye and Syria in this critical time of need