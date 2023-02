Share:

QUETTA - Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PKMAP) former Sec­retary General Akram Shah Khan died in Karachi’s Agha Khan Hospital on Friday morning. The funeral prayer of the late Akram Shah Khan will be offered at the Harnai area of Balochistan and will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Harnai, family sources said.