Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed important financial matters related to AJK and the pace of public welfare schemes and projects.

They discussed this in a called-on meeting here on Saturday, said a press release.

Prime Minister AJK apprised the finance minister of the initiatives of AJK government to enhance its revenue generation and sought the support of the federal government in this regard.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing and future development projects in AJK. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and expressed the federal government’s commitment to the development and progress of AJK.

He further added that the welfare and development of the people of Kashmir were among the top priorities of the government and no stone would be left unturned for its development. He offered the full assistance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to the AJK government in its quest to increase its own receipts.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlighted the economic outlook of the country and said that despite the challenging situation, the government was determined to set the economy on stability and growth trajectory.

AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas thanked the finance minister for extending support for the progress of the people of Kashmir.