RAWALPINDI - The cavalcade of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allegedly come under a volley of bullets fired by jubilant kite flyers at Old Airport Road sending shockwaves among the city police and other law enforcement agencies, sources informed late Fri­day. However, the PM and other officials remained unhurt, the police said.

While taking strict action, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani placed four SHOs of Airport, Sadiqabad, Ratta Amral and Waris Khan police stations where three persons includ­ing a 7-year-old girl were killed and many others suffered injuries. RPO Syed Khurram Ali also sus­pended SDPOs of New Town and City Circles.

According to the sources, the PM cavalcade was travelling on Old Airport Road where dozens of ju­bilant kite flyers were resorting to aerial firing from the rooftops in connection with the Basant festival. A volley of stray bullets hit the vehicles of PM’s cav­alcade, the sources said. The sources also disclosed that poor planning by bosses of Rawalpindi police caused heavy life loss and injuries as all the SHOs and force have been deployed at Committee Chowk to arrest the workers and leaders of PTI in connec­tion with the “fill the jail movement” of Imran Khan, the former premier and chief of PTI.