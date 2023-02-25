Share:

RAWALPINDI - Speakers said that smart and precision agriculture techniques are need of the hour to overcome food security in Pakistan.

They were addressing an international seminar on smart agriculture to optimize field inputs and add value to yield at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Friday. Dalhousie University Canada scientist dr. Ahmad Ali Mallahi was the chief guest while PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. dr. Qamaruz-Zaman was the guest of honour. Faculty members, researchers and a large number of students attended the seminar. Speakers also stressed upon the need to adopt smart and precision agriculture technologies to enhance the potential for higher yields, boosting food security and sustainability. While addressing, dr Mallahi said that the agricultural sector could enhance productivity by maximizing profits, reducing labour and standardizing systems.

He was of the view that there is a dire need to develop systems, whether sensing or actuating systems, to be scalable so that they can be applied in different scenarios.” dr. Mallahi also stressed on industry-academia collaborative efforts to develop innovative technologies to overcome food security issues. dr. Zaman said that developing agriculture sector on modern lines has become the need of the hour because without involving smart techniques, Pakistan can never achieve its goal towards food security and to improve crop quality and profitability, he said.