Share:

SARGODHA - Paki­stan Muslim League-N Senior Vice president and Chief organ­iser Maryam Nawaz said Friday that the workers are a great as­set to the party, and the PML-N workers have proved that they are not afraid of jail and stand with the party’s ideology. She expressed these views while presiding over the organisa­tional meeting of PML-N Sar­godha division here on Friday. The organisational structure and performance of the party in the Sargodha division was re­viewed in the meeting. Talking to participants in the meet­ing, Maryam Nawaz said that if there were workers like you, they can defeat every difficul­ty. She said that the representa­tion of women at all levels in the party would be increased. She thanked the party workers and representatives for their sup­port and love, and expressed her determination that Paki­stan Muslim League- N would form the government with a clear majority in the upcom­ing elections with the full sup­port and hard work of the party representatives and workers. A large number of party workers, ticket holders, and divisional and district leaders of PML-N were present in the meeting.