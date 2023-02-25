Share:

Peshawar - A security guard, who had killed a teacher at Peshawar varsity, used the motorbike of the same teacher to manage his escape, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Speaking at a presser, Commandant Campus Police Tajammul Khan said that the killer was arrested within 48 hours after he committed the murder.

“On February 19, we were informed about a murder case and later we found the body of Prof Tajammul. We traced the killer’s mobile phone and arrested him from Karak district,” he added. He said the weapon of offence was also recovered, which had been concealed in an agricultural field while the motorbike of the deceased teacher was also recovered.

He said a month ago, the guard and teacher had scuffled and on the day of the murder, there was again an altercation between the two, which lead to the murder. He said the weapon recovered from the accused is the property of the university.