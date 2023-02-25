Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday demanded serious probe into the Barkhan district incident where people were reportedly tortured and killed in a private jail.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman, who is also the Federal Minister for Climate Change, demanded that the Barkhan district incident should be investi­gated as soon as possible and the criminals involved in the incident should be severely punished.

In a series of tweets, Sherry Rehman expressed her resentment on the tragic incident of torture and killing of innocent people in the reported private jail of Balochistan Minister for Construction and Com­munications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran.

“Whatever the motives and reasons behind the tragic and condemnable incident of Barkhan, it is a question mark on the overall conscious­ness of our society,” she maintained.

She added: “What century do we live in where the powerful have built private prisons? Where people, women, and children are tortured and their bodies are thrown into a well?”