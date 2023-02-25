Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a petition in a banking court in Islamabad seeking formation of a medical board for medical examination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The FIA argued that a case pertaining to prohibited funding against him was pending in the court and he was not cooperating for investigation. It said the former premier was facing orthopedic issue but he had submitted medical reports issued by a cancer hospital.

It requested the banking court to constitute a medical board comprising doctors of PIMS hospital or Poly Clinic to examine the health condition of the PTI chief.

Earlier in the day, Special Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen of the banking court ordered Mr Khan to appear before her on Feb 28 in the funding case.

A criminal case, which is being probed by the FIA, was registered against Imran Khan after a fact-finding report of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found irregularities in the party funds in August last. Later, the ECP sent the case to the FIA for further investigation.

The PTI chairman sustained bullet wounds on his leg in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad last year. Since then, he has been seeking exemption from personal appearance in different cases registered against him. However, he had to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to get the protective bail in the ECP protest case after the two-member bench refused to accept the plea until personal appearance of the petitioner.