ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday demanded an investigation into the matter as how the note of Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail containing his reservations regarding the suo motu notice by the apex court reached PPP leader and senior lawyer Farooq H Naek.
PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in his strong reaction to the development stated that it was very worrisome that Justice Mandokhail’s note, which was yet to be made part of the order, reached Senator Farooq Naek.
He demanded that there should be an investigation into the matter and Naek should be asked who delivered this note to him.
Lashing out at the government for its inability to get the country out of the prevailing crisis, Chaudhry stated that the leadership of the ruling parties was allegedly cheating the masses.
He said that on one hand, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has been “shedding tears” for half an hour that he could not audit Islamabad club, on the other, the membership of the club was sold for allegedly Rs 10 million during the Zardari and Sharif regimes and all clubs were destroyed.
Talking about Justice Mandokhail’s note that reached Farooq H Naek, PTI leader and former human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari in a statement also said that this raised some very serious questions that Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial must investigate.
“One, how did a note of Justice Mandokhail which was not yet part of the order reach Naek; and two, who gave it to him?,” she questioned. “The timing of Naek’s remarks also coincides with Maryam’s speech trying to malign the judiciary,” she added.
Criticizing PML-N leader Maryam’s remarks, Dr Mazari said that this was a clear contempt and continuing of her party’s tradition of attacking independence of the judiciary.