ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday demanded an in­vestigation into the mat­ter as how the note of Su­preme Court (SC) Judge Justice Jamal Khan Man­dokhail containing his reservations regarding the suo motu notice by the apex court reached PPP leader and senior lawyer Farooq H Naek.

PTI Senior Vice Presi­dent Fawad Chaudhry in his strong reaction to the development stated that it was very worri­some that Justice Man­dokhail’s note, which was yet to be made part of the order, reached Senator Farooq Naek.

He demanded that there should be an in­vestigation into the matter and Naek should be asked who delivered this note to him.

Lashing out at the government for its in­ability to get the coun­try out of the prevail­ing crisis, Chaudhry stated that the lead­ership of the ruling parties was allegedly cheating the masses.

He said that on one hand, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has been “shedding tears” for half an hour that he could not audit Islamabad club, on the other, the membership of the club was sold for allegedly Rs 10 million during the Zardari and Sharif regimes and all clubs were destroyed.

Talking about Justice Mandokhail’s note that reached Farooq H Naek, PTI leader and former human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari in a statement also said that this raised some very serious questions that Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Ban­dial must investigate.

“One, how did a note of Justice Mandokhail which was not yet part of the order reach Naek; and two, who gave it to him?,” she questioned. “The timing of Naek’s remarks also coincides with Maryam’s speech trying to malign the ju­diciary,” she added.

Criticizing PML-N leader Maryam’s re­marks, Dr Mazari said that this was a clear con­tempt and continuing of her party’s tradition of attacking independence of the judiciary.