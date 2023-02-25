Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking the suspension of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) by-election schedule for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) National Assembly (NA) seats.

According to details, the PTI has filed a petition Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking the suspension of KP by-elections, scheduled to be held on March 16.

The petition was filed on behalf of PTI members of the National Assembly. Speaker National Assembly, Secretary Assembly, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Government were made respondents.

The by-elections will be held in the constituencies of NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25 and NA- 26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan and NA-43 Khyber.