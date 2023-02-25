Share:

LAHORE - The caretaker government of Punjab is yet to implement the orders of the Apex court regarding the reinstatement of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.A notifica­tion of Dogar’s reinstatement has not been issued by Punjab government till the filing of this report. Sources close to Dogar confided to The Nation, that former CCPO conveyed the supreme court’s order to S&GAD department through WhatsApp message,however the sent order hasn’t been entertained by the S&GAD department. Moreover, the S&GAD department was yet to receive the top court’s order officially. Followingthe top court’s verdict the suspension order of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been withdrawn by the federal government. After the order the services of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been placed at the disposal of Punjab govern­ment, a notification was issued by the Establishment Division in this regard here on Thurs­day. The Supreme Court issued a written order for the rein­statement of former CCPO La­hore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. On February 17, the Supreme Court suspended the transfer orders of Dogar.