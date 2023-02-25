Share:

RAWAlPINDI - The traffic roundabout in front of Rawalpindi’s Fauji Foundation and Al-Shifa Eye Hospital has become a major issue for commuters. The Rawalpindi Traffic Police are nowhere to be found to control the chaotic traffic, resulting in a daily traffic jam. Cars are moving at a snail’s pace, bumper to bumper, horns blaring, and collisions between errant motorcycles and cars are becoming more common.

The problem could be easily resolved with the assistance of the traffic police, but their absence is only exacerbating the situation. To make matters worse, there are no traffic lights in the vicinity. This is surprising given that this is a busy intersection where a traffic signal could have made life easier for commuters. One resident described seeing two traffic wardens lounging by the roadside, but they immediately became alert when a high court judge’s cavalcade passed by. They ran towards the road, holding their walkie talkies and cleared the road for the judge.

Many residents are wondering if the roads are only cleared and regulated for VIP traffic movement, leaving ordinary citizens to suffer. “Are the roads only to be cleared and regulated for VIP traffic? Don’t ordinary people have any rights?” asked an irate local.

Many city residents are curious about the Rawalpindi Traffic Police’s true role and why its senior officers are unaware of their responsibilities. lower-level employees’ lack of accountability has also become a source of concern. Rawalpindi residents are pleading with the authorities to intervene and control the city’s chaotic traffic. The problem can be solved with the assistance of traffic officers and proper traffic signals, allowing commuters to travel smoothly and without incident.