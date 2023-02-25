Share:

LAHORE - Following the police friendly vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar and directions of CCPO Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, on Friday distributed Rs 2.4 million worth of funds under welfare package among the twelve personnel of Lahore district police who got disabled during duty. The cheques were dis­tributed under a welfare package among the Lahore police personnel, disabled, paralyzed permanently un­der incapacitation category at the Capital City Police Headquarters during a ceremony. SSP Admin Atif Nazir said, steps were taken to solve the financial difficulties and problems of policemen disabled permanently while performing duties. Welfare cases of the martyrs, Ghazis, serving and retired employees had been finalized as per directions of IG Punjab, SSP Admin added. Atif Nazir reiterated, “The police personnel who got disabled per­manently in the mission of protecting people’s life and property and eradicating anti-social elements are our pride.” He said under the welfare package of IG Punjab, artificial limbs, electric wheelchairs, tricycles and beds were being provided to the Ghazis.