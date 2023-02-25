HEARING ON ELECTIONS DELAY.
ISLAMABAD - The PPP, PML-N and JUI(P) Friday requested recusal of Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in nine-member bench hearing suo moto on delay in announcement of dates for elections of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.
The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing the suo moto and the petitions of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association and the Speakers of the Punjab and KP.
Onset of the proceeding, a joint statement was read by PPP counsel Farooq H Naek requesting Justice Ahsan and Justice Naqvi to recuse themselves from hearing the case.
In the statement, it was requested that both the apex court’s judges “recuse themselves from hearing any matter involving Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Jamiat Ulema Islam (Pakistan) (JUI-P) and their leadership” for the “interest of justice, fair play and to protect the fundamental right to a fair trial and due process”. Naek also noted that he had not yet received a copy of the court order and requested that notices be issued to all concerned parties. The Chief Justice remarked; “we will mark everyone here present and hear arguments on Monday,” noting that the representatives of all four provinces were present in the courtroom. The PPP lawyer further objected to the inclusion of Justice Ahsan and Justice Naqvi in the bench and referred to Justice Jamal Mandokhail’s statement made in the previous hearing objecting to the suo moto notice. However, Justice Athar Minallah said that the matter pertained to Article 184(3) of the Constitution and questioned why it should not be heard in a full court. Naek replied that he did not want to go into the details but maintained that he believed that the case should be heard by a full-court bench. Justice Bandial remarked that “we will discuss the admissibility of the case first”. To this, the PPP’s counsel said that admissibility is the most important issue, as is the matter of composition and seeing how the bench was constituted. During the hearing, Awami Muslim League’s counsel Azhar Siddique questioned why political leaders are being allowed to defame the judiciary and said that this is a “serious issue”.
In his remarks, Justice Jamal Mandokhail said that political matters should be settled in the parliament, questioning why they do not resolve the issue of interpretation of the Constitution in the parliament. Justice Bandial said that in normal circumstances, citizens knocked at the door of the court “but today, the Constitution of Pakistan has knocked on our doorstep.”
The chief justice on 22-02-23 taken suo moto of the delay in holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that there appeared to be a “lack of clarity” on the matter. The suo motu notice was taken by the top judge after President Dr Arif Alvi earlier this week unilaterally announced April 9 as the election date in both provinces after his invitation for consultations on the matter was turned down by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). In the notice, CJP Bandial said that the SC bench would consider the following questions: Who has the constitutional responsibility and authority for appointing the date for the holding of a general election to a provincial assembly, upon its dissolution in the various situations envisaged by and under the Constitution? How and when is this constitutional responsibility to be discharged? What are the constitutional responsibilities and duties of the federation and the province with regard to the holding of the general election?