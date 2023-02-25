Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta visited the Government Girls Training College, Jain Mandir, here on Friday and reviewed the teaching process in various de­partments of the college. Appreciating the hard work and efforts of the teaching staff in providing technical education to students, the secretary ordered for proper maintenance of the building and im­proving cleaning system at the college building. He said that more than 400 institutions of TEVTA were engaged in the promotion of technical education in Punjab, and the courses had been aligned with the contemporary requirement.